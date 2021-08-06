Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

By Mykal Vincent
WLBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a woman was shot while picking up her grandkids from school in Houma. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway. According to the Houma Police Department, a 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from the St. Francis de Sales school in the 600 block of Grinage St. when she was approached by a man who shot her in the lower torso before running away.

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#The St Francis De Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Senate passes Dems' $3.5T budget resolution in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs toward Senate passage early Wednesday, as Republicans unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. Congressional approval of the budget resolution, which seems assured,...
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy