Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a woman was shot while picking up her grandkids from school in Houma. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway. According to the Houma Police Department, a 60-year-old woman was picking up her grandkid(s) from the St. Francis de Sales school in the 600 block of Grinage St. when she was approached by a man who shot her in the lower torso before running away.