GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3884; (P) 1.3916; (R1) 1.3960;. GBP/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.3982 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Corrective pattern from 1.4240 could have completed with three waves down to 1.3570. Further rise is expected as long as 1.3766 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.3982 will resume the rise from 1.3570 to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3766 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.3570.www.actionforex.com
