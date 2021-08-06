Cancel
NFL

How Josh Allen lives up to his new contract

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrN26_0bKDEpss00

Josh Allen, as the kids like to say, secured the bag.

The Buffalo Bills passer became the first of the 2018 quarterback class to sign a contract extension on Friday, reaching an agreement with the organization on a new deal:

The contract keeps Allen with the Bills through the 2027 season, and largely comes as a result of the huge leap forward the young passer took during the 2020 season. After a somewhat uneven start to his NFL career, Allen played at an MVP level a season ago. As Doug Farrar illustrated earlier today, Allen’s 2020 season represented one of the most incredible one-year turnarounds from an NFL quarterback:

The trade for receiver Stefon Diggs also helped, but this was on Allen to improve, and he did — to a historic degree. Since 1983, per Football Outsiders, no NFL quarterback had a bigger third-year improvement than Allen, who had the biggest bump in DYAR, the second-biggest bumps in DVOA, completion percentage, and yards per attempt. Below Allen on the DYAR improvement list is Carson Palmer (Jordan’s brother), Ken O’Brien, Troy Aikman, Jim Everett, Jay Schroeder, Sam Bradford, Craig Erickson, Brian Griese, and Gus Frerotte.

Having earned that deal, the next step for Allen is to make it worth the Bills’ while. So let’s take a look at how Allen’s year three leap, and highlight how the quarterback can make do on a year four leap.

What went right in 2020?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoVqY_0bKDEpss00
(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The quick and easy answer to this question?

Everything.

If you looked during his first two seasons, you saw signs that Allen was going to play above the expectations many had for him during his draft cycle. Early in the 2019 season, Allen started to show some of the traits that lead to success as a quarterback, and demonstrated them in surprising ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqdbQ_0bKDEpss00

That’s right, suddenly we were seeing signs of Allen throwing with timing, rhythm and anticipation. If you think back to his draft cycle, those were words and traits rarely — if ever — associated with the Wyoming product. but here he was, in his second NFL season, making reads and throws ahead of the play.

When analysts talk about quarterbacks, a phrase that is often used is this: “[t]he game is slowing down for him.” Anticipation throws are fantastic evidence on film of this happening. And when you fast-forward to last season, those anticipation throws were the clearest sign that the game was slowing down for Allen. Some of my favorite throws of his from last year — and believe me there are a ton to choose from — came against the Los Angeles Rams:

In this video breakdown you see a few examples of Allen making throws on-time, in-rhythm and using the anticipation that was a question mark during his time at Wyoming. These throws are the sign that the game had slowed down for him.

Of course, it did not hurt that early in the year he was carving up defenses left-and-right, particularly against man coverage. As Doug Farrar pointed out, Allen started out red-hot, throwing for ten touchdowns and just a single interception in September.

That included games like this, against the Miami Dolphins:

Anticipation, layered throws and manipulation. These were elements to Allen’s game that he demonstrated at a much higher level in 2020 than ever before. These critical aspects to quarterback play were boxes that he had finally begun to check with regularity, leading in large part to his year three leap.

Now what about year four?

Taking the next step

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvPe9_0bKDEpss00

The question on many minds right now, particularly in the greater Buffalo area, is this:

How can Allen live up to the contract?

The answer to that question lies in the months of October and November. After Allen’s searing start, the QB cooled off a bit as fall wore on and the holiday season loomed. The old adage about defensive coordinators “figuring quarterbacks out?” It looked like it was starting to hold. Allen threw 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions in those two month.

The reason? Teams were showing him different looks, and a lot more zone coverage. As Farrar wrote, “[i]n Weeks 1-10 of the 2020 season against zone coverage, per Sports Info Solutions, Allen completed 129 of 189 passes for 1,543 yards, 999 air yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.”

This interception against the Titans is a prime example:

The Bills are running a simple two-receiver concept to the left side, with Gabriel Davis running a vertical route up the sideline and Cole Beasley running an option route from the slot. The Titans do not do anything spectacular here, they drop into a Cover 2 look. Allen, perhaps expecting that cornerback Malcolm Butler is going to trap Beasley’s route from the slot, tries to hit the vertical route to Davis. But the cornerback sinks vertically and is in position for the interception.

Or this example late against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Allen again throwing an interception against a two-high defensive structure:

But down the stretch, Allen certainly figured out zone coverage schemes. From Week 11 through the AFC Championship game, against zone coverage, Allen completed 126 of 172 passes for 1,423 yards, 1,016 air yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions against zone coverage. You saw his success against zone coverage in games against the Denver Broncos:

And against the New England Patriots:

Down the stretch, Allen was much more confident against different coverage looks than he was earlier in the season, and this is due to he and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll getting on the same page against these schemes. Allen trusted his eyes and his reads, and the results spoke for themselves.

So, how does he take the next step?

By adjusting to the adjustments at a much quicker pace.

This will likely be a matter of experience, but the fact that defensive coordinators have to throw different looks at Allen — and he needs to adjust to those — is a good problem for the Bills to have. It is a sign that Allen is indeed figuring out the position, and the different ways to attack the variety of defensive looks teams are going to throw at him.

Only now, that has to happen over the course of a game, or even a half, rather than over a period of a few weeks. That is the next step in his development, and something to watch for over the next season.

Oh, and there is probably something else he can do to live up to the contract.

Deliver a Super Bowl.

If he accomplishes the first goal, the second likely follows.

