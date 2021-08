We are in the middle of summer, six weeks since California reopened on June 15, yet the labor market is sending mixed signals about the current recovery. You are having problems finding gasoline for under $4 (and are more likely to have paid close to $4.50 per gallon at the gas station), your brother-in-law complains that he had to pay $110 a day for an economy car rental while on vacation in Hawaii, and the Delta variant of the Coronavirus generating a new wave of infections has us wearing masks indoors again. Housing prices are at an all-time high depending where you are in California. Where are we heading from here?