New immigration data hub promotes transparency

By Danielle Nelson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers now have an easier opportunity to employ foreign, non-agricultural workers. The federal government recently established an H-2B Employer Data Hub that provides information to the public about employers’ petitions for H-2B workers such as cooks, waiters, dishwashers, housekeepers, landscapers and construction workers, among others. The data hub includes all...

State
Michigan State
#Immigration Reform#Data Hub#Visas#Bls#Island House Hotel#Seabiscuit Caf#Pancake House Grille#Ryba S Fudge Shop#Business Journal#American
