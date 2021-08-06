Cancel
Economy

Citizens launches Green Deposits for corporate clients

By Rachel Watson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bank with a Michigan presence launched a program called Green Deposits to allow commercial clients to direct their cash reserves toward companies and projects that are expected to create a positive environmental impact. Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens — which has branches in Michigan and 10 other states — said...

grbj.com

TheStreet

