Grand Rapids, MI

Multi-entrepreneur launches compassion project

By Rachel Watson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeb Kalsbeek has a lot of irons in the fire, but not so many that she could resist the inner call to help mothers experiencing a grief she knows all too well. Kalsbeek — a photographer and owner of Snap Studio, owner of FemPro Business Society and co-owner of SnapJoy Rental Studio — in 2020 gave birth to a daughter, Freya, who was stillborn due to the chromosomal condition Trisomy 18. Prior to that, Kalsbeek also had endured a first trimester and a second trimester pregnancy loss, and she had a friend who lost a son at eight weeks old to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

grbj.com

