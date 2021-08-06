Multi-entrepreneur launches compassion project

Every year, students from a Maine island high school explore small slices of the world on their senior class trips. Past years have seen them visit the Eiffel Tower, Iceland's volcanos, Norway's fjords, the canals of Italy, and the tropical beaches of Panama. When it came time for Islesboro Central School's Class of 2021 to pick the destination for their senior class trip, the students — all 13 of them — began eyeing a trip to Greece or maybe even South Korea. However, in the end, they wound up going nowhere. Instead, they donated $5,000 they'd raised for the trip to help out their neighbors and loved ones who're struggling in the wake of the pandemic.