Guntersville, AL

Inmate’s death raises questions | GPD says it has nothing to hide as investigation continues

By ELIZABETH SUMMERS The Reporter
Sand Mountain Reporter
 4 days ago

As a Guntersville family mourns the loss of a loved one, they are also seeking answers in his death last weekend. Travis Banks, 32, of Guntersville, died early Saturday while in the custody of Guntersville Police. According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, Banks was an inmate at the jail when he began trying to harm himself while in a cell. Officers moved him downstairs to an area allowing them to more closely monitor him. He became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later declared dead. Peterson called for a special investigation to be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.

