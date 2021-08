We kick off a two-part series as we take a look at the Hokies who are entering a "make or break" season in 2021. What makes a "make or break" season could be someone who needs to take the next step to show they haven't reached their ceiling as a starter or star. It's also someone who needs to take their game up to the next level in order to avoid getting buried on the depth chart by younger players. It could also be a former highly-regarded recruit who maybe hasn't fulfilled the full fan hype that they had upon arrival.