3 tips for promoting employee happiness

I’m in Ireland for one short month on a Dialogue of Civilizations program, and to make the most of that month, we’re using just about every ounce of time to learn, explore, and create. We’ve been all over the Burren to see ancient artifacts, forts, and castles; we’ve ferried across the ocean to hike across the Aran Islands; and we’ve spent hours in the studio working on our personal projects. As much as I love everything I’ve been able to do and learn so far, it can also be completely overwhelming, especially for someone like me who had barely left her house since the pandemic started.