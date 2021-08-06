3 tips for promoting employee happiness
Promoting happiness and overall well-being in your workplace can lead to employees who are more committed, driven and even more effective leaders. Our teams spend most of their day at work, and the difference between a bad day and a great day often can be as simple as being happy. Happy employees are more likeable, creative and cope better with work strain. They also have a deeper sense of purpose and find true meaning in their work. It seems so simple — yet happiness is tied to nearly every positive outcome we could hope for in our organizations.grbj.com
Comments / 0