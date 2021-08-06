Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Guntersville man pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual torture, bestiality

By ELIZABETH SUMMERS The Reporter
Sand Mountain Reporter
 4 days ago

A Guntersville man entered a guilty plea Monday ending a case unlike any other seen in Marshall County in recent memory. Van Havis, 55, of Guntersville, entered a guilty plea to felony charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual torture, and a misdemeanor charge of bestiality. Other charges stemming from the incident that took place in 2020 in Guntersville were dropped as part of the plea bargain.

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sodomy#District Attorneys#Arab#Mountain Lakes Behavioral
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Senate passes Dems' $3.5T budget resolution in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs toward Senate passage early Wednesday, as Republicans unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. Congressional approval of the budget resolution, which seems assured,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Live updates as Cuomo announces resignation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment allegations (all times local):. The leader of New York’s senate Republicans, state Sen. Rob Ortt, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was a small step toward accountability. Ortt said Cuomo’s “resignation is welcome, but it...
Posted by
Reuters

Trudeau condemns Chinese court's 11-year sentence in Canadian's espionage case

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release. The United States embassy in Beijing also condemned the sentencing in a...
NBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Posted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."
Posted by
The Hill

Schumer sets September voting rights fight after GOP blocks quick debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is setting up a new voting rights and election reform fight for September after Republicans blocked quick action on a series of measures. Schumer, during an all-night session early Wednesday morning, teed up a Senate vote for mid-September on taking up the election debate....
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Posted by
The Hill

Arrest warrants signed for Democrats who fled Texas

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill. A spokesperson for Phelan confirmed to The Hill that warrants were signed for 52 absent Democrats, but didn’t provide any additional details. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy