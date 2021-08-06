Guntersville man pleads guilty to sodomy, sexual torture, bestiality
A Guntersville man entered a guilty plea Monday ending a case unlike any other seen in Marshall County in recent memory. Van Havis, 55, of Guntersville, entered a guilty plea to felony charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual torture, and a misdemeanor charge of bestiality. Other charges stemming from the incident that took place in 2020 in Guntersville were dropped as part of the plea bargain.www.sandmountainreporter.com
