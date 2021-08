By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics signed Dennis Schroder on Monday night, adding some much needed scoring and point guard depth to the roster. But the signing also comes with some serious risk. Schroder is joining the Celtics on a one-year deal worth just $5.9 million, so there is little risk financially. It’s actually an incredible bargain for a player of Schroder’s caliber. The move also doesn’t muck up Brad Stevens’ plans for next summer, when he hopes to have as much financial flexibility as possible to make a big splash in free agency or on the trade...