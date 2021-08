Great news as the cost of pretty much everything else skyrockets: Boise residents pay among the lowest for their power bills in the country. According to a new report for Commondity.com, Americans are using a lot more power, in general, than we were before the pandemic. Between the uptick in people spending their days and working at home and the unprecedented heat wave we've had across much of the country, a lot of electricity is being consumed on a daily basis and luckily for Boise residents, they're paying among the least, the third least to be exact, among mid-size U.S. cities. "At a median $90 per month, electricity costs in the Boise City metro area account for 50.2% of total utility costs and 8.0% of total housing costs. Out of all midsize U.S. metros, Boise City has the 3rd lowest electric bills."