The Best Sleeper Sedans For Under $15,000
These 10 Sleeper Sedans will inspire you to make the Gumball Run. And they each cost under $15,000. There’s something amusing about a quick car that looks ordinary and even boring. The feeling of smugness when you pass a performance car and see the driver’s expression is priceless. Moreover, there are certain benefits when having a car that looks like your average grocery-getter, like being pulled over less often. Now, more than ever, we are spoiled for choice and there are plenty of attainable options, like the ones on this list. Moreover, each one can be had for no more than $15,000.www.topspeed.com
