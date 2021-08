The technician appeared to race a Dodge Charger through heavy traffic, and it was all caught on video by the C8's Performance Data Recorder. Chevrolet is just starting to build Corvettes at capacity again amid the disastrous chip shortage, and now many long-waiting buyers are finally taking delivery of their C8s. One such happy customer from the San Francisco Bay Area just took delivery of his 2021 'Vette after an 11-month wait. Not long after, he took the car into service over a weekend for a minor issue, and when he got the car back he decided to check its dashcam-like Performance Data Recorder—just in case.