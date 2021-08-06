Video/quotes: Claiborne on impressive newcomers, value of veteran leadership

Here is what Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said after his team's first practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning. “We’re still here wearing masks, so that kind of tells you where we’re at. There’s still an opponent that is invisible that we’re playing against and we’re very aware of that. Our guys have done a fabulous job when it comes to the vaccinations. We’re in a good place and we’re getting better each day, which is good, so that’s important. I think this team understands what happened to us last year, and it wasn’t a lot of fun for anybody. So, going forward, our plan is very simple. Tomorrow, we get to show up and do it again, and we’ve got to be better, and that’s kind of our mindset this whole season, just win the day. Tomorrow’s a new day and we have to get better, collectively.”