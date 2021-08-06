Cancel
Video/quotes: Claiborne on impressive newcomers, value of veteran leadership

By Carson Breber
Following the third day of fall camp, Arizona State linebacker coach Chris Claiborne spoke about the current state of the whole defense, the value of the veteran linebackers as leaders, and how several newcomers have performed thus far.

