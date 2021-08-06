Cancel
Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Starring Roles on 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Cover picture for the article

Kevin Costner turned to social media to react after the news broke that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star in a new Yellowstone spinoff series. McGraw and Hill announced in dual social media posts on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that they have been cast to star in a Yellowstone prequel series titled 1883. The show follows Dutton family patriarch James (McGraw) and matriarch Margaret (Hill) and their family as they head West on an arduous journey from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the runaway hit show on Paramount+.

