Thinker, Artist, Warrior

By David P. Deavel
City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween Two Millstones, Book 2: Exile in America, 1978-1994, by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, translated by Clare Kitson and Melanie Moore (University of Notre Dame Press, 584 pp., $39) Once a darling of the media but now despised, the old man continues to heap abuse on the media as the “loony left...

