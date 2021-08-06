Cancel
Leaked document shows Google fired dozens of employees for accessing and abusing user data

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report on Motherboard, a document leaked out of Google that shows the company fired dozens of employees over the past few years – 36 of them in 2020 alone – for illegally and unethically accessing user and employee data and sharing it outside of the workplace. Between 2018 and 2020, these individuals took advantage of their privileged access to tools and data and used it for personal reasons.

