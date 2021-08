To be honest, I am not a big fan of Garth Brooks. I’m just not a big fan of modern country music in general, which more often than not bears a striking resemblance to Bo Burnham’s scathing satire of the industry than anything I’d rather listen to. There are some country artists I really enjoy—Chris Stapleton being one—but if you had offered me tickets to Saturday’s Brooks concert at Arrowhead, I would have rather given them to someone who would honestly enjoy the experience.