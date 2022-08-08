Labor Day sales 2022 — date and deals to expect

The first Labor Day sales of the year will be here very soon. Although August just started, we expect anxious retailers to offer the first Labor Day sales of 2022 before the end of the month.

High prices, fears of a recession, and ongoing stock shortages are likely to cause retailers to offer bigger-than-average discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. That's great news for shoppers looking to cut down on spending as it gives you more options to buy things you need at the prices you want.

Generally speaking, Labor Day is a great time to score discounts on 4K TVs, appliances, furniture, and laptops. You'll also find excellent Labor Day mattress sales and discounts on home furniture.

Labor Day is the last big sale before the holiday season begins in late October. It also marks the unofficial end of summer. So here's what we expect to see from Labor Day sales this year. We're also listing this week's top sales, should you want to get a jump start on your shopping.

Best early sales

BOGO sale: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a rare buy one, get one free sale on select 5G smartphones. (You'll need to look at each individual product page to see which phones are eligible). You'll also need to join a 5G unlimited plan to qualify for the deal. BOGO phones include the entire iPhone 13 family (excluding the iPhone 13 mini), the entire Galaxy S22 family, and the Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro. To browse through phones, scroll to the middle of the page and click on "Shop" underneath the "Buy one of our best 5G phones and get one on us" section. View Deal

Dell back to school: 6-month free Disney Plus @ Dell

Dell is offering one of the more unique back to school sales we've seen. Buy select laptops/monitors/desktops, and you'll get 6 free months of the Disney Plus bundle. It includes Disney Plus, EPSN Plus, and Hulu. Select purchases (XPS/Alienware) will also get you 1 year of accidental damage protection and a wireless mouse for free. View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up now that it's at its lowest price ever. The 256GB model is also on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just manually add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart and use coupon "FTVDOT22" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $99. Best Buy offers the sale deal . View Deal

Labor Day vs. back to school

Labor Day and back to school season are two separate events. However, there is some crossover between the two. That said, the best back to school sales can be found now and through the month of August. As August comes to a close, retailers will quickly focus their attention on Labor Day. Our advice: if you're shopping for back to school, buy now so you can avoid any shipping delays and/or product shortages. If you're making a big purchase — such as buying a new mattress or major kitchen appliance — you'll find better prices over the Labor Day holiday weekend (if you can afford to wait that long).

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day 2022 will fall on Monday, September 5. The national holiday is held on the first Monday of September to honor the American labor movement. Every year, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon offer a wide variety of Labor Day sales that discount items sitewide.

What are the best Labor Day sales?

Labor Day sales are a great time to shop for deals on TVs, laptops, mattresses, and home appliances. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the holiday shopping season — namely Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are just a few months out. If you need something asap, Labor Day sales are a great time to shop. If you can afford to wait awhile, our dollar will go further in November and December.

