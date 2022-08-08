ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Labor Day sales 2022 — date and deals to expect

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 18 hours ago

The first Labor Day sales of the year will be here very soon. Although August just started, we expect anxious retailers to offer the first Labor Day sales of 2022 before the end of the month.

High prices, fears of a recession, and ongoing stock shortages are likely to cause retailers to offer bigger-than-average discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. That's great news for shoppers looking to cut down on spending as it gives you more options to buy things you need at the prices you want.

Generally speaking, Labor Day is a great time to score discounts on 4K TVs, appliances, furniture, and laptops. You'll also find excellent Labor Day mattress sales and discounts on home furniture.

Labor Day is the last big sale before the holiday season begins in late October. It also marks the unofficial end of summer. So here's what we expect to see from Labor Day sales this year. We're also listing this week's top sales, should you want to get a jump start on your shopping.

Best early sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0bKDAcVp00

BOGO sale: buy one, get one free @ Verizon
Verizon is offering a rare buy one, get one free sale on select 5G smartphones. (You'll need to look at each individual product page to see which phones are eligible). You'll also need to join a 5G unlimited plan to qualify for the deal. BOGO phones include the entire iPhone 13 family (excluding the iPhone 13 mini), the entire Galaxy S22 family, and the Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro. To browse through phones, scroll to the middle of the page and click on "Shop" underneath the "Buy one of our best 5G phones and get  one on us" section. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MccGF_0bKDAcVp00

Dell back to school: 6-month free Disney Plus @ Dell
Dell is offering one of the more unique back to school sales we've seen. Buy select laptops/monitors/desktops, and you'll get 6 free months of the Disney Plus bundle. It includes Disney Plus, EPSN Plus, and Hulu. Select purchases (XPS/Alienware) will also get you 1 year of accidental damage protection and a wireless mouse for free. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7e8X_0bKDAcVp00

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up now that it's at its lowest price ever. The 256GB model is also on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $99 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just manually add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart and use coupon "FTVDOT22" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $99. Best Buy offers the sale deal . View Deal

Labor Day vs. back to school

Labor Day and back to school season are two separate events. However, there is some crossover between the two. That said, the best back to school sales can be found now and through the month of August. As August comes to a close, retailers will quickly focus their attention on Labor Day. Our advice: if you're shopping for back to school, buy now so you can avoid any shipping delays and/or product shortages. If you're making a big purchase — such as buying a new mattress or major kitchen appliance — you'll find better prices over the Labor Day holiday weekend (if you can afford to wait that long).

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day 2022 will fall on Monday, September 5. The national holiday is held on the first Monday of September to honor the American labor movement. Every year, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon offer a wide variety of Labor Day sales that discount items sitewide.

What are the best Labor Day sales?

Labor Day sales are a great time to shop for deals on TVs, laptops, mattresses, and home appliances. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the holiday shopping season — namely Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are just a few months out. If you need something asap, Labor Day sales are a great time to shop. If you can afford to wait awhile, our dollar will go further in November and December.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Black Friday#Front Facing Camera#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bogo
TheStreet

After Failed Sale, Kohl's Has a New Plan to Win Over Customers

Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report is working to bring back the Gen X fashion into its department stores with trends of 90’s nostalgia. As the exclusive retailer of many brands, Kohl’s is working hard to reinvent itself and its fashion, especially with back-to-school fashions around the corner. Kohl’s over the years has dropped different brands in attempt to maintain its on trend fashion.
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

4 Deals Experts Say You Shouldn't Miss At Costco (They're Cheaper Than Walmart)

Nothing beats the feeling of shopping at a store like Costco. There’s no denying that the place has almost everything you need. From groceries and household items, to appliances and even clothing, Costco does not disappoint. The best part? Most of their items are always sold in bulk and at affordable prices too, so you really get your money’s worth! With that mind, what exactly are some of the *best* Costco deals you shouldn’t miss out on? Keep reading to find out.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

6 Ways To Save 50% or More Shopping at Walmart

Savvy shoppers are on the hunt for every strategy they can find that allows them to stay within their budgets while shopping at their favorite stores — including Walmart. If you’re planning to shop at Walmart and want to keep more money in your wallet, here’s a list of ways you can reel in 50% or more in savings.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy