Labor Day sales 2022 — best early deals to shop now

The first Labor Day sales of the year are now live. Although there are still a few weeks left in August, anxious retailers are offering the first Labor Day sales of 2022 before the end of the month.

High prices, fears of a recession, and ongoing stock shortages are likely causing retailers to offer bigger-than-average discounts on everything from 4K TVs to major kitchen appliances. That's great news for shoppers looking to cut down on spending as it gives you more options to buy the things you need at the prices you want.

Generally speaking, Labor Day is a great time to score discounts on 4K TVs, appliances, furniture, and laptops. You'll also find excellent Labor Day mattress sales and discounts on home furniture.

Labor Day is the last big sale before the holiday season begins in late October. It also marks the unofficial end of summer. So here's what we expect to see from Labor Day sales and the best early deals to shop now.

Best Labor Day sales — early deals to shop

TVs

Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of our favorite Labor Day sales of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just manually add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart and use coupon "FTVDOT22" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $99. Best Buy offers the sale deal . View Deal

Insignia 50" F50 QLED 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $269 @ Amazon

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable QLED TVs we've seen. View Deal

Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $289 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, Amazon has the TV on sale. View Deal

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound. View Deal

Hisense 55" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $729 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It includes a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker. View Deal

Furrion Aurora 55" 4K Outdoor TV: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The Furrion Aurora Full Shade is an outdoor 4K TV designed to work in fully shaded outdoor areas (such as covered patios/gazebos). The IP54-rated TV can withstand UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, dust, insects, and humidity, as well as extreme temperatures. It features HDR10 support and webOS for streaming from your favorite streaming apps. It's the ultimate outdoor TV. View Deal

Mattresses

Nectar: was $798 now $399 @ Nectar

Free $499 sheet set: Our favorite budget mattress is on sale. Nectar is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $499 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam mattress offers tremendous value for the money and holds a spot in our best mattress guide. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review , we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current Labor Day sale — you can get the twin mattress for $399 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298). View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free pillows & sheets: Summer isn't over yet. If you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its Labor Day sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your bed purchase. View Deal

Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $949 @ Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off. View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,198 now $823 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $823 (was $1,198), whereas the queen costs $1,395 (was $1,770). View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $152 now $94 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year and love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the hot summer months. It holds a spot in our guide to the best duvets . This rare sale drops its price to just $94 — the lowest it's been all year. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $745 now $596 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. In our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review , we called it one of the best budget beds you can buy. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $596 (was $745), whereas the queen size is $796 (was $995). View Deal

Bear Original Mattress: was $748 now $524 + free bundle @ Bear

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its Labor Day sales — Bear is taking 30% off via "LD30". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $524 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $998). View Deal

Appliances

Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $1,199 now $999 @ Lowe's

If you're looking for a new fridge, Lowe's has one of the best Labor Day sales around. For a limited time, you can get the Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $999 ($200 off its standard $1,199 price). The stainless steel fridge features 14.8 cubic feet overall capacity, two full-width freezer drawers, full-width pantry drawer, and an intuitive display that lets you control each compartment's temperature. View Deal

Samsung Washer/Dryer sale: 35% off @ Samsung

Samsung is taking 35% off select washer and dryer sets. To receive the discount, you must purchase a washer and dryer together or purchase a washer/dryer set. (You'll get the discount during checkout). Many units are already up to $700 off. You can shop all washers here and all dryers here . View Deal

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200F to 450F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners. View Deal

LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $888 now $699 @ Best Buy

This deal slices the cost of this compact, 20.2 cu. ft. top-freezer model. This 30-inch wide fridge has a humidity-controlled crisper and full-width gallon door bins. The black and white models are available for $699, while the stainless steel version is $799. View Deal

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU Window AC: was $259 now $239 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an inexpensive air conditioner that performs well, the Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC has received excellent reviews from Amazon users. It's an Amazon's Choice model offering 6,000 BTUs of power. It can cool rooms of up to 250 sq. ft and it has a washable mesh filter. View Deal

Vacuums

Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $199 @ iRobot

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners. It's now at its lowest price ever for Labor Day. View Deal

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum: up to $100 off all vacs deals from $199 @ Samsung

Samsung's Labor Day sales are now live and the manufacturer is taking up to $100 off all of its vacs. After discounts, prices start as low as $199. For instance, you can get the Samsung Cordless Jet Vac for $199 ($80 off). View Deal

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. View Deal

Roborock S6: was $599 now $379 @ Home Depot

The Roborock S6 offers laser navigation, the ability to create virtual barriers, a 3-hour runtime, and a water tank that also lets you mop the floors. Through the Roborock app, you can also selectively choose which rooms you want to clean. This is one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ on sale at Best Buy. View Deal

Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,149 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,149. That's $600 off and one of the best deals we've seen — even better than its 4th of July discount which took $350 off. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer. View Deal

Dell back to school: 6-month free Disney Plus @ Dell

Dell is offering one of the more unique back to school sales we've seen. Buy select laptops/monitors/desktops, and you'll get 6 free months of the Disney Plus bundle. It includes Disney Plus, EPSN Plus, and Hulu. Select purchases (XPS/Alienware) will also get you 1 year of accidental damage protection and a wireless mouse for free. View Deal

Apple

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up now that it's at its lowest price ever. The 256GB model is also on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple Watch deals on the new Series 7 are here. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. It's currently $100 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review , we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Amazon

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. B&H Photo offers the same price . View Deal

Apple iMac (2021/8-core GPU): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Save $100! This upgraded configuration of the iMac M1 features an 8-core GPU. Normally selling for $1,499, it's now on sale for $1,349. It also packs a 24-inch 4.5K screen, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Labor Day vs. back to school

Labor Day and back to school season are two separate events. However, there is some crossover between the two. That said, the best back to school sales can be found now and through the month of August. As August comes to a close, retailers will quickly focus their attention on Labor Day. Our advice: if you're shopping for back to school, buy now so you can avoid any shipping delays and/or product shortages. If you're making a big purchase — such as buying a new mattress or major kitchen appliance — you'll find better prices over the Labor Day holiday weekend (if you can afford to wait that long).

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day 2022 will fall on Monday, September 5. The national holiday is held on the first Monday of September to honor the American labor movement. Every year, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon offer a wide variety of Labor Day sales that discount items sitewide.

What are the best Labor Day sales?

Labor Day sales are a great time to shop for deals on TVs, laptops, mattresses, and home appliances. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the holiday shopping season — namely Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are just a few months out. If you need something asap, Labor Day sales are a great time to shop. If you can afford to wait awhile, our dollar will go further in November and December.

