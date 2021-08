NFL Stats: 124 tackles, 18 pass breakups, 6 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 3 QB hits. It is very critical for the Panthers that Juston Burris not only produces this upcoming season but also stays healthy. Last year, he suffered a rib injury that landed him on injured reserve and forced him to miss a handful of games. The depth behind Burris is not in very good shape which means he will likely see the majority of the team's defensive snaps. He showed flashes of his potential a year ago by recording 53 tackles, four pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and one interception.