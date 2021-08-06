Cancel
Oilers sign defenseman Darnell Nurse to 8-year extension

The Associated Press
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers on Friday signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $9.25 million and will begin in the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old alternate captain appeared in all 56 games for the Oilers during the past pandemic-shortened season.

He had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals. He was second among Oilers defensemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots.

Nurse was selected seventh overall by the Oilers in the 2013 draft and has appeared in 406 games.

