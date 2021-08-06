Cancel
Illinois State

Coronavirus Update: New testing information, on-campus vaccination clinics

Cover picture for the articleThis message provides an update on the Fall 2021 Illinois State University health and safety standards applicable to the University community for students, faculty, and staff. These health and safety standards are subject to change and are adopted as a part of the University’s COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies as recommended by the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

