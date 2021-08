Editor's Notes: Hajime Sorayama is reaching the kind of streetwear renown that used to be exclusive to the likes of KAWS and Takashi Murakami. The 74-year-old's career took a pretty major turn after that show-stopping Dior collaboration: in the past two years, Sorayama has dropped more joint efforts than he did in the past decade. To really cement his new legacy, Sorayama has aligned with BAPE for a selection of graphic gear and collectibles that ought to be very familiar to anyone following his recent output.