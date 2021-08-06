Cancel
Garrett County, MD

Friday August 6, Saturday August 7, Sunday August 8

deepcreektimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather today will be mostly sunny — patchy fog before 10am and a slight chance of showers after 2pm. A high near 80 and a low around 61. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and a low around 61. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and a low around 61. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

deepcreektimes.com

