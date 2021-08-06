Cancel
High School

MHSAA Fall Practices to Begin with Common Start Date, Return of Traditional Schedules & Formats

By G. Kimmery
wbrn.com
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Aug. 6 – Teams participating in all nine sports for which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors postseason tournaments – featuring more than 100,000 student athletes statewide – will be allowed to begin practice Monday, Aug. 9, and with a return to traditional schedules and MHSAA Tournament formats after COVID-19 resulted in various adjustments for the Fall 2020 season.

