Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Helene Elliott: Allyson Felix wins bronze in 400 meters, yet another in lifetime of accomplishments

By Helene Elliott, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Allyson Felix dropped onto her back and looked up at the sky above Olympic Stadium, her breath depleted but her hope of winning a medal still filling her heart. When she saw the scoreboard and realized she had finished third in the women's 400-meter race Friday night, she thought not of having made history by winning her 10th Olympic medal and becoming the all-time leader in medals among female track and field athletes, or of tying Carl Lewis for the most Olympic track and field medals won by an American.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Marileidy Paulino
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
Person
Carl Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Olympic Track And Field#American#Heritage Christian School#Athleta#Nike#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsrochesterfirst.com

Allyson Felix wins 11th medal

(CBS) – Allyson Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of her 11 medals, seven are gold. Felix combined with her American teammates to...
SportsThe Guardian

Allyson Felix is most decorated Olympic female track athlete after 400m bronze

Allyson Felix finished third in the 400m on Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track events. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by 0.15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro.
SportsPasadena Star-News

Allyson Felix sets another Olympic milestone with 11th medal, 7th gold

TOKYO—It had been an Olympic career like no other, stretching across five Games and on to an almost almost unbearably humid Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium and one final golden lap for Allyson Felix. And now Felix, like her victorious U.S. 4×400 meter relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad...
SportsBleacher Report

﻿Allyson Felix Wins Bronze Medal During Women's 400M at 2021 Olympics

United States track star Allyson Felix won her second consecutive Olympic medal in the women's 400-meter race on Friday. The 35-year-old won the bronze and finished with a time of 49.46 seconds. Starting from the ninth lane on the outside, Felix led most of the race. Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the...
SportsBoston Globe

Allyson Felix wins first-round heat in 400 meters

Allyson Felix won her first-round heat of the 400 meters as she began her Tokyo quest for a 10th Olympic medal. The 35-year-old Felix, who’s competing at her fifth Olympics, has six gold medals and three silvers on her résumé. She’s tied with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey for the most women’s track medals in Olympic history. Felix has a chance to medal in the 400 and may have another shot in the women’s 4 x 400 this weekend.
Sportskisswtlz.com

Allyson Felix claims bronze in women’s 400-meter final in Tokyo

Allyson Felix won bronze in the women’s 400-meter final in Tokyo on Friday, matching running legend Carl Lewis with 10 medals as the most decorated Olympic track and field athlete in U.S. history. Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured gold and Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino got silver. Felix, who was participating in...
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Olympic Latest: Allyson Felix wins record 10th track medal

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.
SportsStar-Tribune

Snapshots from Allyson Felix's historic 400-meter race

Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds.
Sportshoiabc.com

Historic bronze medal for American Allyson Felix

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix has won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. The 35-year-old American finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second. Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy