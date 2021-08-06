Jim Wesley Kersey passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio at the age of 76, after a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 18, 1944, in Decatur to Eulalah and Clinton Kersey. Jim graduated from McCallum High School in Austin in 1963. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University. He married Sally Spencer Kersey in 1967.