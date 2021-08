GTA Online and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are two of the most popular games at the moment, so it only makes sense to combine the two! A group of GTA Online players did just that when they banded together for some races in the game. Using go-karts, masks, and cycles that can be acquired in GTA Online, the players created an amazing tribute to the Nintendo series, and seemed to have a lot of fun doing it, too! The whole thing was set to the Coconut Mall track from Mario Kart Wii, which is often considered one of the best songs from that series.