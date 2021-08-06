Cancel
Slovenia wins gold, U.S. shut out in women's sport climbing final

By Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Six years ago, when sport climbing at the Olympics was still a fantasy, Janja Garnbret predicted her fate with an Instagram post. "See you in Tokyo," she wrote. Representing Slovenia in the Summer Olympics was her simple goal. Then, over the years, with the sport added to the 2020 program, she solidified herself as the top female climber in the world, if not the greatest of all time with six first-place world championships finishes. On Friday, she added to her legend, winning the gold medal in the inaugural women's sport climbing final at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

