Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why is Delta more infectious and deadly? New research holds answers.

By Sanjay Mishra
nationalgeographic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies show that Delta replicates more quickly and generates more virus particles than other variants, but vaccines still protect against serious infections. As the United States battles a fourth surge of COVID-19, scientists are learning much about the Delta variant that wasn’t known when it was first reported in India in March: it is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses known, it causes more severe COVID-19 than other variants, and it is more likely to evade antibodies.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Topol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Scripps Research#Cdc#Emory University#Mers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Between Pfizer Doses, You May Be Safer From the Delta Variant

Not everyone receives the same level of protection from their COVID shots, even those who got the same vaccine. Studies have shown that anything from your age to your underlying health conditions could lower your immune response. And with breakthrough infections seemingly occurring more often as the Delta variant spreads through the U.S., vaccinated people are becoming more concerned about how strong their immune response to the vaccine was. Fortunately, new research has found that certain factors may boost your protection after vaccination—even against the Delta variant. Now, a new study out of the U.K. has determined that some Pfizer recipients may be more protected against the Delta variant, depending on how they spaced out their doses.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

No One Should Get a COVID Booster for at Least This Long, WHO Says

Even though less than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, those who have gotten their shots are already thinking about getting a third. As concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant and breakthrough case numbers grow, some people already looking at the possibility of a COVID booster shot. In Israel, boosters have just started being administered to anyone over the age of 60, and in the U.S., San Francisco hospitals are offering an additional shot of Pfizer or Moderna to people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is was calling for a moratorium on COVID booster shots for awhile for a very important reason.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long the Delta Variant COVID Surge Will Last, Data Shows

The Delta variant seems to have knocked the U.S. off its path of ending the COVID pandemic. As a result of this fast-spreading variant, virus cases are spiking, ICUs are filling up, and officials are considering bringing back mask mandates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week—and more than 80 percent of these new cases are caused by infections with the Delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country. Now, researchers have predicted just how long the Delta variant COVID surge will last.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Likely You Are to Catch Delta If You're Fully Vaccinated, Study Says

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the current Delta variant surge—which has seen the national daily case average soar higher than last summer's highest level—is being fueled largely by infections among unvaccinated people. However, a leaked CDC report also stated that breakthrough infections are still affecting those who've received their shots, adding to mounting concerns among some health experts that the virus may be eluding the protection offered by the vaccine. But new research out of the U.K. has shined more light on how likely it is that someone who's fully vaccinated will catch the Delta variant, offering some good news as cases continue to mount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy