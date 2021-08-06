Why is Delta more infectious and deadly? New research holds answers.
Studies show that Delta replicates more quickly and generates more virus particles than other variants, but vaccines still protect against serious infections. As the United States battles a fourth surge of COVID-19, scientists are learning much about the Delta variant that wasn’t known when it was first reported in India in March: it is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses known, it causes more severe COVID-19 than other variants, and it is more likely to evade antibodies.www.nationalgeographic.com
Comments / 0