Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Good Bye 3DFX, Farewell ATIParody

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, Jansen Products neither exists nor owns any of 3DFX’s assets regardless of what the 3DFXOfficial Twitter account would have had you believe. Indeed that account has now been deleted along with the comments; good, bad and amusing. There was a brief note that the account holder would start up an ATIParody account today but as of now there is no such thing. Seeing as how ATI still exists as a corporate entity, which occasionally ships kit from Markham Ontario to our test benches, it is very unlikely that ATI would allow that account to exist for any length of time.

pcper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jansen Products#3dfx Interactive#Scan Line Interleave#Modlabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Beta News

Is graphics card maker 3dfx staging a comeback?

Some names transport you back to the past, and this is certainly true of 3dfx. It is now two decades since the graphics card maker went bankrupt and was swallowed by NVIDIA. But now it seems that the company is rising from the dead. Over the weekend, a Twitter account for 3dfx Interactive appeared and started posting some interesting tweets. First, there is at the promise of a "major announcement regarding our return this Thursday" (August 5), followed by a poll asking people if they'd like to see a new 3dfx Voodoo card. So, what's going on?
Computerseteknix.com

3DFX Claims They’ll be ‘New Graphics Cards’ by Winter!

If you’ve been paying attention to the news over the last few days, then you’ll undoubtedly be aware that a Twitter profile, claiming itself to be ‘3DFX Official’, has started posting more than a few teasers suggesting that a potentially huge announcement, and more specifically a ‘return’, was on the way. – Now, before we go any further, let us make a point abundantly clear right from the get-go. We have not once considered this account to be even mildly legitimate.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

3DFX Interactive is NOT coming back, Twitter account was a troll

A Twitter account surfaced two weeks ago, suggesting that 3DFX Interactive would be coming back. Now the reason we did not report on this was because it was fishy as hell. And we were right as this was a trolling attempt and nothing more. According to that trolling account, Jansen...
ComputersNeowin

3dfx might indeed be back again according to its latest update

A few days ago, and honestly, out of nowhere, an alleged official Twitter account of the long-dead GPU company 3dfx Interactive announced that the firm was making a comeback on August 5th. So that was four days ago, which means tomorrow, 3dfx might indeed be announcing its return after a long 20 years - provided that this is not an elaborate farce.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

The Short Lived Return of 3dfx

The day we've been waiting for is finally here. August 5th. 3dfx Day. The moment long promised when '90s graphics card manufacturer 3dfx Interactive would rise from the ashes and present us with a stunning new range of video cards. And what did we get? Tweets. For those who have...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

3dfx Has Still Not Returned, No Matter What Twitter Says

The Twitter account known as 3dfxofficial is at it again, tweeting almost certain nonsense with just enough verisimilitude to make us want to believe it. Having previously claimed that fondly remembered ‘90s graphics card manufacturer 3dfx would be returning, with a date of August 5th, its latest digital missive claims it will not only be manufacturing GPUs but also smart TVs and even phones.
Computerseteknix.com

3DFX Post Another Teaser – “New Hardware Goals”?!

While the 3DFX brand is mostly forgotten these days, or at least only remembered by those over a certain age, for a time in the ’90s, they were, without a doubt, one of the biggest names in terms of dedicated graphics card designs. Then, of course, Nvidia bought them out and basically killed the brand. – Earlier this week, however, a Twitter account proclaiming itself to be ‘3DFX Official’ appeared and dropped a pretty huge hint that some major announcements were on the way.
ComputersTechRadar

GPU voodoo: could 3dfx really be coming back from the dead?

It looks like 3dfx, or at least the people who now own the name of the retro GPU maker, is insisting that it’s coming back from the dead, releasing an ‘official’ statement that claims it is returning with “new graphics cards.”. We first heard about the rumored return of 3dfx...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

Do not assume all of Warren Buffett's stocks are buys today. Still, many Buffett stocks continue to trade at reasonable valuations. Many of Berkshire's stocks also continue to pay healthy dividends. Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast Top WallStreetBets Interest As Redditors Take On Morgan Stanley; AMC, Clover Health, AMD Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, as of Sunday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) has emerged as...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

3dfx: Alleged revival by an investor

For days the Twitter channel “3dfx Interactive” alias “@ 3dfxofficial” has been beating the drum around an alleged revival of the cult brand 3dfx. According to this, the US investor Jansen Products would have acquired the naming rights with the plan to launch numerous products on the market. to the...
Computerseteknix.com

3DFX, the Former GPU Giant, Teases a Comeback!

Throughout the ’90s, 3DFX Interactive was arguably one of the biggest dedicated graphics card manufacturers around. If you’re old enough to remember them, then you’re probably already getting flashbacks to the exceptionally glossy Voodoo GPUs advertised within gaming magazines, and perhaps the plans you formulated in attempting to get your parents to buy you one to slot next to your Pentium 100. – For nearly 20 years, however, the company has been dead. Bought out by Nvidia and effectively made defunct.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

3dfx to Return, Claims Twitter Account With No Evidence

File this one under ‘plenty of salt, please, waitress.’ An unverified Twitter account calling itself ‘3dfxofficial’ is making some very big claims about a return for much-missed GPU manufacturer 3dfx Interactive, last seen being absorbed into Nvidia as fast as the intellectual property lawyers could manage it, on August 5th.
ComputersHot Hardware

3dfx's Big Hardware Announcement Is Full Of Hot Air And Impossibilities

Believe it or not, the 3dfx Interactive account on Twitter that has created some buzz over a supposed comeback made its promised announcement today, and we have not been Rick Rolled! However, we might as well have been. The punchline to what we're 99.999 percent sure is a joke (who are we kidding, let's make it 100 percent) fell flat with what looks to be a fake a presentation.
Computersbit-tech.net

Teased 3dfx rebirth disappoints, as expected

At the weekend, a mysterious tease that looked too good to be true appeared via a Twitter account – brandishing the legendary 3dfx logo. The @3dfxofficial account's first Tweet contained suspect grammar, "3dfx Interactive is coming back, 20 years later. Prepare for an major announcement regarding our return this Thursday", as well as a graphic poached from some web design community. Now the big reveal has been published, and it isn't very stirring, even to someone who once owned a Voodoo GPU all those years ago.
Technologycommunitynewscorp.com

Thanks to 3dfx Interactive, we will soon be able to plug two smartphones into SLI

The continuation of our new summer series, 3dfx or not. Well, Jansen Produtcs Inc is still nowhere to be found, but hey let’s move on. The real or fake 3dfx Interactive Twitter account has therefore just put its roadmap online for the coming months. The brand intends to offer a whole range of new products, including smartphones and smart TVs up to 45%, hardware and audio systems up to 45%, and graphics cards up to 10%. So the main business of 3dfx will not be graphics cards.
Computerseteknix.com

3DFX Twitter Account Deletion Confirms What We Knew Already!

I daresay that if you’ve been paying to the tech news over the last week, you’ll be aware of the fact that we’ve had a pretty amusing sideshow regarding former graphics card manufacturer 3DFX. If you’re not, then let me try and quickly bring you up to speed. There was a new Twitter account created purporting to be ‘3DFX Official’, and following a number of teaser posts throughout the week, it was being said that not only was the tech manufacturer back but, before the end of the year, we could expect to see a number of new product releases from them including graphics cards, televisions, smartphones, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy