Good Bye 3DFX, Farewell ATIParody

As expected, Jansen Products neither exists nor owns any of 3DFX’s assets regardless of what the 3DFXOfficial Twitter account would have had you believe. Indeed that account has now been deleted along with the comments; good, bad and amusing. There was a brief note that the account holder would start up an ATIParody account today but as of now there is no such thing. Seeing as how ATI still exists as a corporate entity, which occasionally ships kit from Markham Ontario to our test benches, it is very unlikely that ATI would allow that account to exist for any length of time.