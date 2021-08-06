Cancel
Relationship Advice

Things to Consider When Hiring a Wedding DJ in the Twin Ports

By Tony Hart
If you're planning a wedding, there are several factors to consider, and depending on your priorities, a DJ may be one of the most important roles to fill for your big day. I've spent more than half of my life as DJ, both on the radio and on the road as a wedding DJ, and I've compiled some tips and things to think about when looking for a wedding DJ. There are several great DJs and DJ companies in the Twin Ports, so be sure to do your homework and shop around before you hire one, not all DJs are created equal.

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

