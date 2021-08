I will start this by saying I have had quite a few crashes playing this game… but… I’ve been enjoying it despite that!. The Ascent is a cyberpunk isometric shooter/RPG that can be played solo or co-op. You are a worker just trying to get by when the mega corporation that owns you and everyone else, The Ascent Group, collapses leaving the sociopolitical ecosystem in a state of chaos… can you survive or even thrive in these uncertain times?