Biden Nominates Three To CPB Board Of Directors.
Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tom Rothman is among President Joe Biden’s three nominees to serve on the Board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Rothman was selected along with Kathy Im, Director of Journalism and Media at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and Elizabeth Sembler, an educator and school administrator who previously served on the Board from 2014-2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.www.insideradio.com
