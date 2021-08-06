Biden Nominates Three To CPB Board Of Directors.

Washington, D.C. — Today, President Joe Biden announced a historic slate of judicial nominees, including Justice Beth Robinson, who was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, and Charlotte Sweeney, who was nominated for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. If confirmed, Justice Robinson would be the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court, and Sweeney would be the first openly LGBTQ federal judge in Colorado.