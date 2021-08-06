Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biden Nominates Three To CPB Board Of Directors.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tom Rothman is among President Joe Biden’s three nominees to serve on the Board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Rothman was selected along with Kathy Im, Director of Journalism and Media at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and Elizabeth Sembler, an educator and school administrator who previously served on the Board from 2014-2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Cpb#Cpb#Journalism And Media#Npr#Pbs#House#The U S Senate#The Cpb Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

President Biden reacts to Cuomo's resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — President Joe Biden reacted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation at the White House earlier Tuesday. He said that Cuomo has been an effective leader, but it was time for him to go. "He's done a hell of a job," Biden said. "Access to voting, infrastructure, a...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Biden 30 by 30 Conservation Plan Draws Controversy

The Biden administration says it has a plan to bolster on-farm conservation, but some Western land advocates say it’s a con. A few days after taking office, President Joe Biden announced a goal for the United States to conserve at least 30% of its lands and waters by 2030 — an idea known as 30 by 30.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden nominates Elizabeth Prelogar to be solicitor general

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated acting US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to permanently take on the role of representing the US government in cases before the Supreme Court. Filling in the top job on an acting basis since January, Prelogar has played a key role managing a...
U.S. PoliticsWest Virginia Record

Biden nominates Ihlenfeld, Thompson for U.S. Attorney positions

CHARLESTON -- President Joe Biden has nominated two men to be the U.S. Attorneys for West Virginia's two districts. State Senator and former U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld was nominated to lead the Northern District again, and Circuit Judge William Thompson was picked to lead the Southern District. The pair, along...
Presidential ElectionForward

Biden nominates top Jewish Democrat as ambassador to Argentina

Marc Stanley, a top Jewish Democratic fundraiser who survived a horrific bike accident last year, was nominated on Friday as the Biden administration’s ambassador to Argentina — which has the largest Jewish population in Latin America. A Dallas trial lawyer, Stanley was an early supporter of Joe Biden’s bid for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden announces three new ambassador picks, including two top donors

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new round of ambassador picks on Friday, which includes two top donors to his 2020 presidential campaign. The President nominated Scott Miller, an LGBTQ rights activist and philanthropist, to be the next US ambassador to Switzerland. Miller and his husband Tim Gill have long been top Biden donors, giving money to his presidential campaign, foundation and political action committee.
Presidential ElectionCourthouse News Service

Biden nominates 1st openly gay candidate for US appeals court

WASHINGTON (CN) — Continuing to make history with the diversity of his judicial nominations, President Joe Biden tapped two individuals who could make history for the LGBTQ community as part of a slate of four new potential judges Thursday. Justice Beth Robinson is currently serving as Vermont’s first openly LGBTQ...
Presidential ElectionAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: President Biden’s LGBTQ Judicial Nominees Mark Historic Step Toward Strengthening the Diversity of Courts

Washington, D.C. — Today, President Joe Biden announced a historic slate of judicial nominees, including Justice Beth Robinson, who was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, and Charlotte Sweeney, who was nominated for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. If confirmed, Justice Robinson would be the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court, and Sweeney would be the first openly LGBTQ federal judge in Colorado.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

President Joe Biden is ahead of the pace in filling key management roles in his administration. The latest is Biden plans to nominate Biniam Gebre, a former political appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration, to lead the Office of Federal Procurement Policy, Federal News Network has learned.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to nominate development official to U.S. Treasury post --official

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate a long-time development official for a U.S. Treasury position on international markets, a White House official told Reuters on Friday. Alexia Latortue, who is deputy chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corp, an independent U.S. foreign assistance agency,...
Presidential ElectionHuffingtonPost

Biden Includes Historic LGBTQ Pick In Latest Judicial Nominees

President Joe Biden will announce four new judicial nominees on Thursday and he’s including a historic LGBTQ pick in the mix. Biden plans to tap Beth Robinson for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Robinson, who has been an associate judge on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011, would be the first openly LGBTQ woman to ever serve on any U.S. appeals court if confirmed.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden nominates Mark Brzezinski to be ambassador to Poland

President Joe Biden tapped former Obama administration diplomat Mark Brzezinski to be ambassador to Poland, the White House said Wednesday. Brzezinski has previously served as the first Executive Director of the White House’s Arctic Executive Steering Committee and as the U.S. Ambassador to Sweden between 2011-2015. He later founded Brzezinski Strategies LLC and was Managing Director at Makena Capital Management, focusing his attention on "the growing demand for environmentally and socially responsible investment portfolio."

Comments / 1

Community Policy