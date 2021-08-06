UPDATE: Houma Police release photo of suspect in shooting of grandmother near St. Francis

The Houma Police Department has released more details about today’s shooting near St. Francis as well as a photo of the suspect:. Houma Police is currently working a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 pm in the 600 block of Grinage where a 60-year-old female was picking up her grandkid(s) from school. While doing so, she was approached by a male who was armed with a weapon. During the investigation, Houma Police were able to ascertain that the male fired a shot, striking the victim in the lower torso and fled the area on foot.