Mark Phelan: Can electric vehicles handle flash floods, high water? I gave it a try

Q: I have a 2014 Kia Soul with just over 37,000 miles on it. Yesterday I was backing into my drive and noticed water drops on the concrete. I looked under the car, and they were dripping from somewhere close to the back of the engine. I do not think it was brake fluid, not oil, but suspect it could be just condensation from the A/C since it’s very hot here in Las Vegas right now. The engine temperature gauge shows normal, the A/C blows cold, and the radiator and coolant reservoir are both full. Any suggestions?