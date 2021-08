Expands access to key diagnostic tool for Medicare patients in the hospital. Caption Health, the leader in AI-guided ultrasound, announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have approved new technology add-on payments (NTAP) for the Caption Guidance™ AI-based software platform for Medicare patients receiving in-patient care. Cases eligible for NTAP will have a newly created ICD-10 procedure code corresponding to Caption Guidance™. The NTAP designation is awarded to new medical technologies and services which are expected to substantially improve the diagnosis or treatment of Medicare beneficiaries, and will go into effect October 1, 2021. Caption Guidance’s Breakthrough Designation from the FDA addresses the NTAP innovation and clinical efficacy requirements, and a subsequent application met the cost criterion to receive the NTAP designation.