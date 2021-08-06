Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Ireland Creek - SOQ Request

walterborosc.org
 4 days ago

The City of Walterboro is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) from qualified engineering firms to serve as consulting engineers for the city in the design and engineering of a plan to beautify Ireland Creek to include biking/walking trails, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, angled parking along Ivanhoe Road, and measures to improve the drainage capacity of Ireland Creek to include erosion control, dredging and channeling the creek.

www.walterborosc.org

