Ireland Creek - SOQ Request
The City of Walterboro is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) from qualified engineering firms to serve as consulting engineers for the city in the design and engineering of a plan to beautify Ireland Creek to include biking/walking trails, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, angled parking along Ivanhoe Road, and measures to improve the drainage capacity of Ireland Creek to include erosion control, dredging and channeling the creek.www.walterborosc.org
