Since cryptocurrencies debuted with Bitcoin in 2009, advocates have raved about their portability, their resistance to inflation and financial fraud, and the fact they aren’t controlled by a government. Investopedia has the simplest explanation of how they work: “A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology — a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers.” Their value is sustained by market demand, utility and relative scarcity — the same as with gold in the pre-1971 era in which U.S. currency could be exchanged directly for the precious metal.