When Hannah Levien started her professional acting career, she was mostly involved in short film projects. However, by the early 2010s, she was working her way towards a successful film and TV career. It didn’t take long for her to prove that she was capable of playing a variety of characters, and she had no trouble moving between genres. Over the years, she has built a very solid resume, and she’s about to further cement herself with her role in the upcoming Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor. The show will be released on August 13, 2021, and it will be the perfect opportunity for Hannah to put her talents on display. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah Levien.