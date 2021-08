Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 11th during the company’s latest Unpacked event. But the new member of the Fold family is hardly a well-kept secret. We already think we know everything about the flagship foldable. From the looks of it, the Fold 3 will be the most exciting foldable phone Samsung has ever made. There might not be that many major Fold 3 secrets left, but a brand new leak just answered one of our biggest questions about the Fold 3’s S Pen functionality. Today’s Top Deal Echo Buds have noise cancellation just like AirPods Pro —...