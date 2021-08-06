Washington Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season
Submitted by Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Center is excited to announce a new season with audiences at full capacity for the first time since March 2020. This diverse season showcases exceptional artistry along with stories of humanity through the lens of performing arts. The season includes several performances which were impacted by the pandemic and have been rescheduled, as well as brand new performances.www.thurstontalk.com
