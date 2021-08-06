Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Center is excited to announce a new season with audiences at full capacity for the first time since March 2020. This diverse season showcases exceptional artistry along with stories of humanity through the lens of performing arts. The season includes several performances which were impacted by the pandemic and have been rescheduled, as well as brand new performances.

www.thurstontalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sedaris
Person
Terrance Simien
Person
Michael Doucet
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Judy Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Arts#National Geographic Live#American#The Box Office#The Washington Center#Capital Campaign#Washingtoncenter Org#Bayou#Scottish#Koresh Dance Company#The Center Salon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Senate passes Dems' $3.5T budget resolution in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs toward Senate passage early Wednesday, as Republicans unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. Congressional approval of the budget resolution, which seems assured,...
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arrest warrants signed for Democrats who fled Texas

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill. A spokesperson for Phelan confirmed to The Hill that warrants were signed for 52 absent Democrats, but didn’t provide any additional details. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy