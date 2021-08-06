Our Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key features video is out
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is the enhanced version of the regular 4G-only A52 and we’ve spent some time with it to tell you what you can expect prior to our full review. The build and overall design between the two models are identical. Even the color options are the same with our review unit sporting the catchy pastel violet shade. Samsung did provide a nicer 120Hz Super AMOLED screen this time around and you also get the more powerful Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset inside.www.gsmarena.com
