With a catalog of hit songs dating back to the late ’60s and over 60 singles under his belt, it’s quite a feat to narrow down Bob Seger’s offerings to just a top 10 list. However, American Songwriter did just that by digging into Seger’s career. While songs like “Hollywood Nights,” and “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” are certainly time-honored tunes, we only had room to fit 10 of his best.