Ripley Woman Arrested for Arson in Thursday Fire

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Ripley woman in connection with Thursday's fire in Ripley. An investigation revealed that 52-year-old Melissa Bridges was allegedly seen intentionally setting items on fire next to a four-apartment building at 100 West Main Street at about 11:30 AM, with the intent to burn the building. Those items did start the wood and vinyl siding of the building on fire. Ripley Fire extinguished the blaze and kept the fire damage to the outside of the structure. Bridges was located a short distance away and taken into custody. The Sheriff's Office adds that there was one person inside the apartment building at the time the fire was set, and he was uninjured. Bridges was charged with 2nd-degree arson and is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail with no bail at this time.