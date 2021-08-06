Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Jamestown Police Seeking Runaway Teen from Pennsylvania

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teenager on behalf of a police department in Pennsylvania. The Ingram Borough Police Department is attempting to locate 16-year-old Larissa Carrincione of Ingram Borough. She is described as 5'6", approximately 110 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. Carrincione is believed to be located somewhere in Jamestown and is not believed to be in danger. Anyone who sees her is asked to contact their respective law enforcement agency. If she is observed in the City of Jamestown, call 483-7536.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jamestown, PA
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy