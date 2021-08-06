Jamestown Police Seeking Runaway Teen from Pennsylvania

The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teenager on behalf of a police department in Pennsylvania. The Ingram Borough Police Department is attempting to locate 16-year-old Larissa Carrincione of Ingram Borough. She is described as 5'6", approximately 110 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. Carrincione is believed to be located somewhere in Jamestown and is not believed to be in danger. Anyone who sees her is asked to contact their respective law enforcement agency. If she is observed in the City of Jamestown, call 483-7536.