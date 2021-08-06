10 Fear Street Books That Would Make Great Movies

You knew I was going to have to talk about this one. A gambit that the horror genre hasn’t seen since the glory days of the Fridays the 13th or the slightly less glorious heyday of the first run of the Saw films, Fear Street has done something unthinkable. By embracing the bifurcate nature of its own existence as a trilogy of theatrical films that became a streaming event, in a two-week span it has delved deep into the hearts of the horror community. Director Leigh Janiak and her co-writers have laid the groundwork for a franchise that — in addition to the enduring goodwill extended to creator R.L. Stine’s book series (in its several incarnations) — can build a path into the future in all sorts of ways.